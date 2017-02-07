How Toolooa students are going above and beyond in their studies

MODEL STUDENTS: Two former Toolooa State High School students Mitchell Carter and Jasmyn Dew were both awarded the title of Dux at the school's award ceremony.

IT'S a school that achieves in so many aspects and it was proven again at the Toolooa State High School awards ceremony.

For the first time ever, there was a joint dux for the school.

Former students Jasmyn Dew and Mitchell Carter were given the top student award at an event held yesterday.

Both students, who worked hard in their final year of school to receive OP scores of one, will be studying biomedical science at university later this year.

The student leadership team was announced too.

Emily Vogler and Nethmini Alahakoon are vice captains and Jessica Rose and Jasmine Elliot were named the two leaders.

NEW TEAM: Toolooa State High School awarded four new captains today, vice captains Emily Vogler and Nethmini Alahakoon and captains Jessica Rose and Jasmine Elliot. Paul Braven GLA060217CAPTAINS

The two captains, who are good friends, said while they could not promise soft drink in the water bubblers, they were excited to be able to represent their school at different events.

It was announced 15-year-old Maddison Campbell, a keen forensic science and anthropology student would be the face of the school at the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Girl Power Camp. She was picked from 100 students in the state.