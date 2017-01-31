How this family business plans to stick around long-term in Gladstone

GREAT WORK: Brothers Brad and Les Anderson at their business, Anderson's Auto City, which won a Best in Business Award.

FAMILY-run business, Anderson's Auto City, have faced Gladstone's ups and downs during their 60 years in the region, and every time they have come out on top.

The long-term Gladstone business won the Best Wheels Auto and Marine category at the The Observer's Best in Business Awards late last year.

It was the cherry on top of the cake for owners, and brothers, Les and Brad Anderson who turned around the business following a downturn in Gladstone.

Les said their main focus last year was to improve customer satisfaction in all sectors of their company.

"You do look at things a little bit differently when you're seeing less people come through the door,” he said.

"But we expected that, we knew the boom was only going to last for a certain amount of time so we made sure we'd still be here when things came back to normality.”

The service department has seen a huge boost in the past year, and is now the busiest part of the business, seeing 55 customers each day.

The family-run business, now in its 64th year in Gladstone, is proof dedication and a hard working team can secure a long-term future.

Les is the third generation brother in the business and said his customers were just as committed to the name as his family.

"We have lots of long standing customers in Gladstone and central Queensland,” he said.

The Gladstone local said the business's biggest achievement last year was making their customers happier than ever.

He said every day his team would look at key performance indicators for customer service and analyse what could be improved.

"We had customers return surveys to manufacturers and that gave us little areas to improve on,” Les said.

"The secret is to come to work with a smile on your face, that's important.”

It was one of four businesses in the category, including Coombs Mechanical, Honda Marine and Maxiparts.

The business is the region's dealer for Holden, Mazda and Mitsubishi new and used cars.