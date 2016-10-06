Woman, children bolt as police stormed Gladstone siege house

IT TOOK 36 long and at-times very tense hours for Gladstone police to bring an end to a stand-off with a man who was reportedly armed with knives and fuel and had threatened to harm himself.

Police said the 42-year-old man - who barricaded himself inside his home on Oregon Ct at New Auckland - did not sleep during the entire stand-off and held on to knives and fuel throughout the ordeal.

House at centre of the siege: The house that was at the centre of a 36-hour siege.

The incident began on Tuesday at 10.55pm after police were called to the home at 10.55pm because of a disturbance.

At 7.30am yesterday police attempted to force their way into the home with a sledgehammer, which caused a loud sound and sent one woman and children scrambling back into her house.

Inspector Darren Somerville said that after the first attempt was made to get to the man, police were able to force their way into a section of the house and trap the man on his front veranda where police negotiated with him face to face.

"Most of the time he was making threats to self-harm … not against police," Insp Somerville said.

"He negotiated with police since 11pm on Tuesday night (and) he has talked with police the whole time.

"Up until this morning (he) refused to come out … (but) police were able to negotiate (with the man to release the knives and fuel yesterday) morning," he said.

Police were not sure whether alcohol or drugs were involved but Insp Somerville said it was clear that "mental health issues the person was suffering from were triggered by a disturbance on Tuesday night".

At 11am the man decided to end the stand-off and surrendered himself to police where he was taken by an ambulance to Gladstone Hospital.

Police investigations are continuing.