How Gladstone ratepayers could miss out on a discount

Luke J Mortimer
| 17th Sep 2016 10:10 AM Updated: 10:19 AM

IF YOU thought you made yesterday's deadline for the 10% discount on rates just in time, you could be in for an unhappy surprise.

A council spokesman said both rates notices and council's website advise ratepayers paying by BPAY or POSTbillpay to ensure payments are made at least two days before the discount deadline.

The notice also warns ratepayers who are posting their payment to leave "sufficient time" for the money or cheque to reach council by the due date.

It means whoever paid their rates bill yesterday needed to pay over the counter at a council office by 5pm.

But the council spokesman said they are willing to hear the "extenuating circumstances" which may have led a resident to missing the due date.

"But, generally, the onus is on the ratepayers to make their payments on time if they wish to receive the discount," he said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone, gladstone region

