How Gladstone businesses can benefit from Adani's mega-mine

GLADSTONE people and businesses can be involved with Adani's mega coal mine in Queensland, but they must act now.

That's the message from Gladstone Engineering Alliance after they attended the Adani Supplier Roadshow in Rockhampton this week.

GEA chief executive officer Carli Homann said the $21.7 billion Carmichael project, which would be Australia's largest thermal coal mine, would create opportunities for regional suppliers.

"There will be numerous opportunities during construction with suppliers needed for everything from earth moving and civil works to the construction of up to six accommodation villages. But there will also be ongoing opportunities for long-term project supply” Mrs Homann said.

She said the company was committed to regional suppliers for the project, and they wanted to hear from local businesses in the coming months.

"Indigenous engagement is going to be a key focus for Adani's procurement team, so I would encourage suppliers to meet with local indigenous groups to determine how they can work together and identify opportunities,” Mrs Homann said.

"Adani also indicated that they want to begin the dialogue with potential suppliers now,” she said.

"They want to know what regional towns suppliers are operating in, what their community involvement is, how many employees they have and what their capacity and capabilities are.”

"They also advised that from April this year they are planning to launch a regional supplier portal to assist their engagement with regional suppliers,” Mrs Homann said.

She said interested suppliers should email Adani with information about community involvement and what they can offer to supply.mine@adani.in for the mine project or supply.rail@adani.in for the rail project.