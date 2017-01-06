How do you read a book? Popularity of electronic books continues to grow

Gladstone Librarian Fran Moroney says e-books are getting more popular.

THE Gladstone region's libraries are trendsetters when it comes to adopting new technology.

According to Gladstone Regional Council's annual report, there was a 57% increase in people borrowing e-books last year.

"Libraries by tradition are early adopters, they quite often have things before other people do,” regional librarian Fran Moroney said.

"We had the e-books for a couple of years, and only a couple of people used them, but now more people are getting used to it.”

Ms Moroney said people were using the electronic copies as an alternative, as they were always available to borrow.

"We've got e-audio as well, lots of people listen to that when they're travelling in the car,” she said.

"We always had that, we had talking books on CD but now you can download them and you don't have to change the CD.”

Ms Moroney said the library was getting more magazines available online too.

Besides the leisure aspect of reading, Ms Moroney said educational tools online were another electronic resource.

"There's one where you can go on and learn a new language,” she said.

At Gladstone's libraries there are two streaming services, which show mostly short films.

In terms of popular books, Ms Moroney said the electronic books were similar to the most borrowed hard-versions.

She said Matthew Reilly was one of the most borrowed books last year from the library.