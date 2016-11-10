How did you meet your partner? Can you top this?

SPECIAL DAY: Scott Rogers and Alison Smith were married at Tannum Sands last Saturday. The couple have Alison's dog to thank for their marriage.

IT IS not often a dog gets thanked in a wedding speech.

But if it wasn't for Alison Smith's beagle, Leroy, she may never have met her husband Scott Rogers.

The couple were married at Tannum Sands last Saturday.

Mrs Rogers (nee Smith) said she met her now husband about three-and-a-half years ago while walking her dog on the beach.

"As per normal my dog, Leroy, I had him off the lead walking down the beach,” she said.

"He runs up to strangers a lot, and I can never catch him, and he ran up to Scott one day and we hit it off, and that's how we met and we've been together ever since.”

Mrs Rogers said her father thanked Leroy during his speech on Saturday.

The couple celebrated their union at Tannum Sands at the beautiful lookout, at Peters Park.

"It was a windy afternoon and a sunny day,” Ms Rogers said.

"It was a beautiful location.”

Mrs Rogers is from interstate and her husband is from Boyne Island.

She had family and friends travel here for the wedding.

"I had various friends and family come from the Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Mackay and a few local ones as well, one of my friends also came from Mission Beach, there was people travelling from everywhere,” Mrs Rogers said.

"It was very nice to have them there and I'm very thankful to have them come up for the occasion.”

The couple chose a family's farm just outside Boyne Island to capture some amazing photos among their horses, old machines and sheds.

The reception was at Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club.