Our beachside town bucking trends and ahead of the state

Tegan Annett
| 23rd Nov 2016 4:12 PM
Discovery Coast Environment Group volunteers secretary Darren Blandford, Lilli Blandford, treasurer Amber Lowcock, chairman Tanya Puglisi and Frea Blandford. Plastic bag free campaign launch at Agnes Water in February.
Discovery Coast Environment Group volunteers secretary Darren Blandford, Lilli Blandford, treasurer Amber Lowcock, chairman Tanya Puglisi and Frea Blandford. Plastic bag free campaign launch at Agnes Water in February.

THE seaside township of Agnes Water is ahead of the game when it comes to Queensland bagging the use of plastic.

This week the Liberal National Party committed to ban single use plastic bags by 2017.

And the ban could be inevitable no-matter which party rules, with the Labor Government discussing a ban during a meeting of state environment ministers this Friday.

Enviro-savvy towns like Agnes Water could be the trend setters for the rest of the state after they started their mission to phase out plastic in February this year.

Agnes Water Beach Boutique owner Jackie Hoad stopped using plastic bags 12 months ago.

She said it was an easy decision to make in her work and everyday life.

"It's for the environment, the turtles and the fish," she said.

"I hardly use them, even when grocery shopping I use paper bags or just my hands."

Did you know: Australians use 5,000,000,000 single use plastic bags annually.

Already South Australia, Northern Territory, ACT and Tasmania have adopted the plastic ban.

In February the Discovery Coast Environment Group launched their 12-month campaign to phase out the use of plastic bags at Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy.

At the time they sold 3000 enviro tote bags with the logo "Agnes Water/1770 plastic bag free".

Agnes Water main beach.
Agnes Water main beach.

"We do get a lot of people who come here for the weekend from Gladstone and Bundaberg," Discovery Coast Environment Group treasurer Amber Lowcock told The Observer at the time.

"It'll be great to be able to change their behaviours too and then this idea can trickle into their own towns."

The move to ditch plastic has been a controversial one among greens politicians and environmentalists, who have long been campaigning for its demise.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has jumped on the bandwagon too, supporting the ban in Bundaberg and the Burnett region.

"By phasing out single-use plastic bags from our local supermarkets, we are making an important investment in our future," he said.

"In 2005, all Australian Governments agreed to phase out plastic bags by 2008, but so far only South Australia, Tasmania, Northern Territory and ACT have fulfilled that promise," Mr Bennett said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  agnes water environment plastic bags seventeen seventy

