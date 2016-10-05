How a Gladstone man outsmarted 'Telstra' scammers

LOOK'S LEGITIMATE: The fake bill sent to James Wragg by Telstra.

AS SOON as Gladstone resident James Wragg saw the message pop up on his email, he knew it was scam.

Being tech-savvy Mr Wragg pointed out everything wrong with the fake Telstra bill, but he said he believed other people might not be so observant.

Mr Wragg received the email on October 3.

"I usually get about three to seven scam emails a day," he said.

"But you can tell this is a fake because, firstly, we have a broken header and that's not right.

Mr Wragg said another tell-tale sign was that the email addressed him as "customer" rather than by his name while regular Telstra bills address the receiver by name.

"There's also no dollar sign in the refund amount," he said.

IS LEGITIMATE: Mr Wragg's real Telstra bill. Contributed

A Telstra spokesman said this particular scam had been circulating for years and the company released a warning about it last year.

"Phishing emails are designed by cyber criminals who target consumers and large enterprises around the world, including Telstra and our customers," the spokesman said.

"These emails look very authentic, often including company logos and slogans, to trick you into opening them and disclosing your personal details, including your name, address and personal banking details.

"If a Telstra customer receives a phishing email we advise them not to click on the links or the attachment and delete the email from their account."

Customers can report phishing emails to Telstra or to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission at scamwatch .gov.au or by calling 1300 795 995.

Telstra tips:

Beware of unsolicited requests for sensitive information. Do not click on embedded links in emails or sites you do not know or trust. If in doubt, visit trusted websites by typing the internet address directly into the browser address bar rather than clicking on a link embedded in an email.

Never respond to requests for personal information in an unexpected email or pop-up window.

If in doubt, always contact the company that claims to be the sender of the email or pop-up window, using their official contact details.

Make sure all your devices are protected with regular updated anti-virus software.

Use a spam filter to help block unsolicited and unwanted email.