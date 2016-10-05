29°
News

How a Gladstone man outsmarted 'Telstra' scammers

Sarah Barnham
| 5th Oct 2016 1:59 PM Updated: 2:51 PM
LOOK'S LEGITIMATE: The fake bill sent to James Wragg by Telstra.
LOOK'S LEGITIMATE: The fake bill sent to James Wragg by Telstra. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS SOON as Gladstone resident James Wragg saw the message pop up on his email, he knew it was scam.

Being tech-savvy Mr Wragg pointed out everything wrong with the fake Telstra bill, but he said he believed other people might not be so observant.

Mr Wragg received the email on October 3.

"I usually get about three to seven scam emails a day," he said.

"But you can tell this is a fake because, firstly, we have a broken header and that's not right.

Mr Wragg said another tell-tale sign was that the email addressed him as "customer" rather than by his name while regular Telstra bills address the receiver by name.

"There's also no dollar sign in the refund amount," he said.

 

IS LEGITIMATE: Mr Wragg&#39;s real Telstra bill.
IS LEGITIMATE: Mr Wragg's real Telstra bill. Contributed

A Telstra spokesman said this particular scam had been circulating for years and the company released a warning about it last year.

"Phishing emails are designed by cyber criminals who target consumers and large enterprises around the world, including Telstra and our customers," the spokesman said.

"These emails look very authentic, often including company logos and slogans, to trick you into opening them and disclosing your personal details, including your name, address and personal banking details.

"If a Telstra customer receives a phishing email we advise them not to click on the links or the attachment and delete the email from their account."

Customers can report phishing emails to Telstra or to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission at scamwatch .gov.au or by calling 1300 795 995.

Telstra tips:

Beware of unsolicited requests for sensitive information. Do not click on embedded links in emails or sites you do not know or trust. If in doubt, visit trusted websites by typing the internet address directly into the browser address bar rather than clicking on a link embedded in an email.

Never respond to requests for personal information in an unexpected email or pop-up window.

If in doubt, always contact the company that claims to be the sender of the email or pop-up window, using their official contact details.

Make sure all your devices are protected with regular updated anti-virus software.

Use a spam filter to help block unsolicited and unwanted email.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  email, fake bill, scam, telstra

HEARTBREAKING: 'Beautiful man': Fears for mate in armed standoff

HEARTBREAKING: 'Beautiful man': Fears for mate in armed...

CLOSE friend of man in standoff with police says his mate is a "good person".

WATCH: 'Quickly escalated': Police enact special powers

LOCK DOWN: Emergency services are on scene.

CHEIF police officer has shed new light on an unfolding standoff.

'Make it easier': Gladstone business boost as red tape slashed

Gladstone City Plaza forecourt to be redeveloped. Photo Campbell Gellie / The Observer

ADVERTING and footpath dining just got a whole lot easier.

Gladstone Ports' in $462 million record breaking year

BOUNDARIES AMENDED: Aerial view of the Gladstone Harbour.

Trade is also anticipated to grow to around 130m tonnes per year

Local Partners

Tide turns as dining establishments open

WE KNOW we are the industrial hub of Queensland. But is our city also the capital of gloom and doom?

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

WATCH: 'Custom designed' $4m park transforms local town

Emily Andrew, 4, Logan Ward, 10, Tembi Ward, 9, Grace Butler, 4, Sydney Andrews, 10, Millee Newitt, 4, Janelle Stewart, 9, Martha Andrews, 7, Bohdi Rasmussen, 9, Clancy Sutherland, 7 and Andrew Gulliford, 8, celebrate the redeveloped Alf Larson Park.

A $4m upgrade has completely changed Miriam Vale's city heart

CMC Rocks tickets sell out in less than two minutes

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

Plenty of people unhappy with process

Latest deals and offers

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

TIM Burton film has a great cast and will entertain the family, but it doesn't hold up to most of Burton's other work.

CMC Rocks tickets sell out in less than two minutes

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

Plenty of people unhappy with process

Flume leads nominations for 30th annual ARIA Awards

Flume is nominated in 11 categories for the 2016 ARIA Awards.

PRODUCER and musician has already won three Artistan gongs.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

BY all accounts, The Magnificent Seven should have been a slam dunk.

Kim Kardashian Paris robbery sparks scam attacks

Kim Kardashian West

2400% increase in Kim-Kardashian related spam and scams

Actor Ben Stiller has been battling cancer for two years

Ben Stiller has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago at the age of 48.

BEN Stiller was "scared" when diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Bindi Irwin opens up: "You're kind of like my soulmate"

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell open up in the first joint interview.

Bindi Irwin talks about her "soulmate" and whether she is engaged

Superb Family Retreat

3 Briffney Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 5 2 4 $649,000

Built by one of Gladstone’s most highly regarded local builders, Mick & Z Homes, this is the perfect home to raise your family. Situated on a generous 934m2...

COASTAL LIVING FOR THE LARGE FAMILY + GRANNY FLAT MUST SELL

2 Trevally Street, Tannum Sands 4680

House 5 4 1 AUCTION

This impressive two storey home offers ample scope for comfortable living and entertaining for family and friends to enjoy. At the rear of the property is the...

UNITERRUPTED WATER VIEWS...ENTERTAIN IN STYLEMOTIVATED VENDOR

13 The Esplanade, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 2 $449,000

Take the time to discover this truly affordable highest home located in a high position in this highly sought after position in this exclusive part of Barney...

PRICE SLASHED ...WAY BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE!

21 Wentworth Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

This is not a mistake....yes the price has been slashed to $269,000! First home buyers you need to check this absolute bargain buy...don't wait as you will miss...

Tropical Gem West Gladstone

2 Smith Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 2 Smith Street For Sale. You are sure to enjoy the fantastic convenience that this central West Gladstone...

Big House - Big Convenience !!!

3 Clark Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $163,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 3 Clark Street For Sale. A great benefit of living at this address is that you'll be able to leave the car...

Qualifies for first Home Buyers - Fantastic Dual living Design

9 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 5 3 3 $429,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 9 Peter Corones Dr For Sale. This multi-purpose dwelling at 9 Peter Corones Drive in the new Little Creek...

STOP RENTING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

47 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

If you're still renting you need to view this property to see what it has to offer for this fantastic price! The large open plan kitchen/living area offers...

Now&#39;s the time to make your move!

Unit 9/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $185,000

This modern townhouse is located in a private and secure complex close to schools and shops. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the fully...

SIDE ACCESS? TICK! SOLAR POWER? TICK! LARGE BLOCK? TICK!

21 Hetherington Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $205,000

If you have been waiting to find a great solid home to call your own at an amazing price then this home ticks all the boxes! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

10 blocks selling for under $100k in the Gladstone region

TEN ridiculously cheap vacant blocks of land in the Gladstone region

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'