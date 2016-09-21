$2b aged care funding cuts will hurt Gladstone's most vulnerable

PROPOSED aged-care funding cuts have prompted concern for the future of Blue Care Gladstone Edenvale's facility.

Blue Care general manager Heather Henderson said the Gladstone facility's 52 residents would be impacted by the proposed aged-care funding cuts.

In Australia more than $2 billion in federal government funding would be stripped from service provision for older people who had the most complex needs if these cuts proceeded.

In Blue Care's 49 aged-care facilities, which include Edenvale, forecasts show funding will decrease by about $100 million in five financial years to 2021, which will significantly impact on service provision.

"Edenvale provides ageing in place, offering residents the ability to access low or high care or the memory support unit," Mrs Henderson said.

"In general, Edenvale's residents are quite frail and vulnerable, with very high support needs."

"We are calling on Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd to vote against these cuts."

Mrs Henderson said Blue Care provided person-centred care, where care was tailored to the individual, and the funding cuts would impact upon that care.

"Under the proposed cuts, critical health needs such as wound and skin care, mobility needs, chronic disease treatments such as arthritis and end-of-life care will be under direct threat," she said.

Edenvale services a wide catchment from Gladstone, Calliope, Boyne Island and Tannum Sands to Mt Larcom.

"The demand for residential care at Edenvale is very high," Mrs Henderson said.

"Our residents have all contributed to Australia's growth as a nation and we need to ensure that, in their time of need, their complex health needs are supported by appropriate federal government funding to enable them to enjoy quality of life."