'House of horror': Street celebrates as Barney Point home demolished

BARNEY Point's "house of horrors" is no more, after it was demolished this week.

Barney Point residents all celebrated when they received letters in their mailboxes advising them a home on Barney Street would be demolished due to asbestos reasons.

One 80-year-old resident, who wanted to remain anonymous for her safety, said the whole street was happy to see the house go after "15 years" of trouble.

The four-bedroom housing commission residence was dubbed the "house of nightmares" and "horrors" by the resident and her neighbours.

The elderly woman said for 15 years the revolving door of residents who lived in the home caused trouble in the street.

"It's had some very bad occupants in it," she said.

"There's been a lot of druggies ... It hasn't been good."

Gladstone Police detective senior sergeant Luke Peachey said residents should report any suspicious activity immediately.

"We would encourage any residents that believe any suspicious activity whether drug or otherwise contact local police or Crimestoppers immediately," he said.

The Barney Point resident of 60 years said she and her neighbours were happy to see the house come down.

She even walked down the street in her pyjamas to snap photos of the house as it was crushed by a crane.

"It just made it almost unbearable to live here," she said.

"I've had people screaming in my yard to get the police, there would be times you could hear them bashing the walls.

"We're just glad to see it go."

To report any suspicious activity phone Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.