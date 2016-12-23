72 hours of things you can't miss in Gladstone

Santa visit

SANTA Clause is visiting the Calliope Central Bowls Club tonight.

The big man in red will be there at 6.30pm.

People can bring a gift marked with their child's name, so Santa can hand the present out tonight.

There is a raffle with a few prizes up for grabs too.

Art exhibition

GET down to the Gladstone Region Art Gallery and Museum before it closes over the Christmas break.

It is open today but will close from tomorrow, and will reopen on January 3.

There are three great new exhibits down there at the moment, so if you're looking for something to do today, go and check it out.

Watch the cricket

THERE are two games of the Big Bash League on tonight.

The Sydney Sixers are hosting the Hobart Hurricanes at 5.10pm, our time.

The game is being shown on WIN.

Christmas lights

THERE'S plenty of Christmas lights around the Gladstone region, so get out there and check them out.

We have our map inside today's paper on pages 20-21.

Christmas lunch

IF YOU are alone on Christmas Day and have nobody to share the joy with, there is an option.

The Anglican Parish of Gladstone, at 70 Auckland St is holding a lunch on Sunday. It begins at noon.

It is for everyone who is lonely, single and financially struggling. RSVP by phoning 4972 4754 today.

Lake Awoonga

TOMORROW Santa has booked a fishing charter with Gladstone Fly and Sportfishing , because he wants to catch a big barramundi.

He will be heading back to Riverston Bay, at Lake Awoonga Boating And Leisure Hire to give all the kids a free zooper dooper and lollies and wish everyone a Merry Christmas. There will be Christmas carols on and whole lot of fun.

Family time

IT REALLY is that time of the year.

So just take the time to enjoy your loved ones company, whether that's family friends or anyone.