72 hours of things to do in Gladstone

Fluoro disco

GLADSTONE PCYC Roller Derby are holding a Fluoro Roller Disco tonight.

The event is being held at the Gladstone PCYC on Yarroon St, from 6.30-9pm.

It is an all-ages roller disco, for young and old to strap on skates, and shine, dazzle, sparkle and glow.

Entry is $10 which includes skate hire. Bring your own socks.

All children must be supervised, no cost for non-skating parents/guardians.

Dress-ups welcomed, there are prizes for games and best-dressed.

The event is a fundraiser for Gladstone's growing roller derby league, and for the PCYC.

Expo 4680

HEAD down to the Calliope River Historical Village on Saturday from 2-9pm for a great family day out.

This will be the first time, Expo 4680 has been held.

The aim is to celebrate what the Gladstone regional community has to offer the public and the central Queensland region as a whole.

Entry is a gold coin, which goes towards RSPCA Gladstone. More on page 6.

Speedway action

HEAD down to the Gladstone Show Society Speedway's CQ Rumble Series tomorrow night.

Gates open at 3pm and racing will begin at 6pm.

There will be Formula 500s, super sedans, AMCA nationals and solo bikes.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, $5 for children 5-12 and kids under five are free.

Check out the movies

IF YOU want to stay a bit cooler this weekend, the movies could be a good option.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, a spin-off from the Harry Potter series premiered yesterday, and is sure to be a big hit with movie-goers, so get down to the cinema and check it out.

Miriam Vale markets

THE Miriam Vale Markets are on this Saturday.

Hosted by the Miriam Vale Lions Club, the markets will run from 7am-noon.

The markets will be held in the northern part of the park opposite the Community Centre and there is plenty for sale.