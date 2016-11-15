Man smashes glass hotel door after key card error

A MAN's frustration got the better of him when he kicked the front glass door of the Gladstone Reef Hotel, causing it to smash, because his key card hadn't worked.

Ben Scown pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to wilful damage, as well as drink driving and driving without a licence.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard Scown was drunk when he returned to the hotel where he was staying, at 12.50am on September 29.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said after unsuccessfully gaining entry to the hotel, Scown kicked the door and a pot plant.

Hotel staff allowed him entry to the building before calling police, who met Scown at his room and took him to the police station.

He was stopped on his motorbike at an RBT about 9am later that morning, where he returned a reading of .149 and was found to be unlicensed.

Scown was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for eight months for the traffic offences.

He was fined $350 and ordered to pay $1150 in restitution to the hotel for damaging the door.