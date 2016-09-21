HOT DAYS AHEAD: Higher than average temps expected

HIGHER than average September temperatures are expected this week, with some days forecast to reach 30 and 31 degrees.

This is four to five degrees higher than our average for September.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the maximum daily temperature for September is 26 degrees and the average minimum is 15.5.

But this week the Gladstone region is set to be far hotter than usual for September.

Our hottest days are expected to be Sunday and Monday with temperatures of 30 and 31 degrees forecast.

In comparison, the highest maximum temperature for this month was on September 12, 2013, at 33.6.

What to expect today:

The grey clouds are likely to stick around today, however it's unlikely they'll bring much rain.

A shower or two is forecast for the Gladstone region today.

Today's maximum temperature is expected to reach 26 degrees.

This week's maximum temperatures:

Today: 26

Tomorrow: 29

Friday: 27

Saturday: 28

Sunday: 30

Monday: 31