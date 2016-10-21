'Won't be long': Battle to bring back fracture clinic

A FULL return of the fracture clinic at the Gladstone Hospital is not far away.

Gladstone Hospital Executive Director Medical Services Tim Smart said he was in discussions with the Mater and Rockhampton Hospital's to provide a full, permanent fracture clinic in Gladstone.

The Gladstone clinic was closed late last year due to staffing problems, leaving residents with two options, drive to Rockhampton or speak with a specialist via video-link.

Dr Smart said a "follow up service" has already been established to help fill the void.

"It won't be long before the traditional fracture clinic will be back with a mixture of private and visiting providers," Dr Smart said.

The Gladstone clinic was staffed by doctors visiting from Rockhampton and patients could undergo their whole treatment.

In the three months between October and January the clinic was closed, 303 people with fractures were seen at Gladstone Hospital.