Horsing around with Halloween

HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: Members of the Gladstone Horse Performance Club got into the spirit of Halloween on Saturday.

IT WAS more fun than spooky but Gladstone Horse Performance Club got into the Halloween spirit today by dressing up in ghoulish outfits for its monthly meeting.

The club had about 30 riders of all ages competing in friendly competitions on the arena.

President of the club, Candice Sansom, said the club had come a long way from its beginning and was gradually improving.

"It's a great vibe down here and all of the horses and people are really good,” Mrs Sansom said.

"The idea behind the Halloween dress up was just to have a bit of fun (because) that's what we're about.”

Although the club is located near QAL at the end of Pony Club Rd at South Trees, Mrs Sansom said the Gladstone Horse Performance Club differed from a traditional pony club because riders were allowed to compete in more sports events.

In December last year the club was targeted by thieves and motor bike riders who broke into the club house and wrecked its arena.

But in an effort to improve the facilities at Gladstone Horse Performance Club, Mrs Sansom said the club is trying to raise enough money for more sand for the arena.

"We've got a raffle going and we've got day membership fees that help out but with $5000 needed, we've still probably got about $3000 to go,” she said.

"We rely on a lot of support from the community with local businesses like Be Cool Ice, DLS Contracting, Coral Coast Contracting and SMS Plumbing doing a lot of work for us.

"But we've got a grant for a barrel competition in February next year so we need to raise more money to get the sand in before then,” she said.

The club often holds working bees and was always on the lookout for new members.

To get in contact head to the club's Facebook page, Gladstone horse performance club.