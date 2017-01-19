Horse club able to have more competitions

HAPPY: Candice Sansom (on Fewie), Glenn Butcher, Kylie Herrmann, Sky Sullivan, 6, Sianne Blacklock, Chloe Sullivan, 5, and Sterling Milne show off the new tractor.

A NEW tractor will have the Gladstone Horse Performance Club's grounds looking great for their Australia Day event.

The $33,100 tractor came to the club through the State Government's Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Horse club secretary Sianne Blacklock said the tractor would be used straight away after their old one was "past its used by date”.

"The club is very excited to have a new tractor so we can get the arena and grounds looking nice so we can start to have more competitions and people out here,” she said.

"The tractor is probably going to get its first 50 hours done this week just getting the arena and grounds looking nice for our Australia Day event and the upcoming barrel competition.”

State member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher joined members of the horse club yesterday to deliver the Kubota tractor.

"A tractor might not seem like much to most people, but to this club $34,000 for this piece of investment is second to none for what they can do here,” he said.

"That money is a lot of chook raffles that this club would've had to raise to get this tractor here.

"We know gambling is a problem in our community, but it's here to stay.

"What the GCBF does is give something back to the communities that actually need this type of funding and we're seeing those benefits right here in Gladstone.

"We've delivered $1.69million between 67 groups in Gladstone in the two years I've been in state parliament.”