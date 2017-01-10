'Incredible': Rescuers amazed anyone survived horror plane crash

THE rescue helicopter pilot who flew in to assist with the light airplane crash at Middle Island today said he was "amazed" anybody survived.

After responding to the incident at 10.30am RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Air Crewman Dave Patterson said the first thing he saw was three people undergoing medical treatment from Queensland Ambulance Service.

Rescue mission for fatal plane crash : Helicopter rescue air crewmen from RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service's Dave Patterson and RACQ LifeFlight's John Kennedy share what it was like being involved in the mission to rescue four people involved in a plane crash today.

"Approaching the beach area it was very visible a light aircraft had crashed into the beach and was in a very bad state of disrepair," he said.

"It was amazing anybody walked away from it to tell you the truth.

"The aircraft, once it hit the beach, rolled up and destroyed a lot of the cabin area so the fact there were survivors was incredible."

Mr Patterson said one person, believed to be a female tourist in her 20s from the UK, was deceased when he arrived.

JOY FLIGHT: Tourist plane crashed at Middle Island today. RACQ

"However the other three were taken to Rockhampton and Bundaberg Hospital via the two helicopters," he said.

RACQ LifeFlight Bundaberg air crew officer John Kennedy said it took them 30 minutes to arrive. They were first on the scene.

Another plane which was following the aircraft that crashed, landed safely on the beach and phoned Triple Zero.

"(The patients) were scattered around the beach … They were being attended to from some pretty brave souls who were administering CPR to one of the patients," Mr Kennedy said.

"Whether those people (first on scene) are holding shade over those injured, or giving CPR … They're the ones who really deserve a pat on the back.

The air crewman of 15 years said nothing could prepare emergency services for today's wreckage.

Mr Kennedy said the crash was "too close to home".

"Working at an airport … When you see one doesn't come home, it's gut wrenching," he said.

WRECKAGE: One person has died and three hospitalised after a light plane crashed at Bustard Head, north of Middle Island.Photo Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight RescuePhoto Contributed Contributed

Experienced 1770 Castaway pilot Les Woodall was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

Owner of 1770 Castway Bruce Rhoades was believed to be flying the other plane at the time of the crash.

1770 Castaway offers tourists, particularly backpackers, adventure type getaway tours.

HORROR CRASH: Experienced pilot Les Woodall was seriously injured todays plane crash at Middle Island. Facebook

Two patients, a 29 year old female with suspected head injuries and a possible fractured lower leg was airlifted in a serious condition and a 13 year old male with a possible fractured lower limb was transported in a stable condition to the Rockhampton Hospital.

It's understood the 13-year-old boy's family was travelling in the plane behind him and witnessed the horror crash.