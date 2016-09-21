'Hoon' stung at 161km/h outside Gladstone

HOON STUNG: A hoon has been caught driving at 161km/h.

POLICE are reeling after the Calliope traffic unit stung two drivers hooning on the Bruce Hwy.

Both of the driver were caught within 10 minutes of each other, with one of the drivers recording a whopping 161km/h and the other at 154km/h.

WAIT A SECOND: Another driver stung moments later at 154km/h.

It comes as police urge drivers to slow down following a series of crashes in the region, along with the arrival of school holidays.

The drivers face fines of up to $1137 and a six-month loss of licence.

Police are calling anyone in the region who witness dangerous driving to phone 134 666 or 13HOON.