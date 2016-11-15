Heartbreaking: Homeless man too poor to pay Gladstone pound

REUNITED: Gladstone resident Greg was reunited with his best mates Elena and Buddy after they were impounded.

HOMELESS, living out of his car with his two dogs and best mates Buddy and Elena, Gladstone man Greg was doing it tough.

Things began to look up for him however, when he was accepted to live in a community house with his two dogs in Barney Point this week.

But on Sunday Greg's world was turned upside down when he came back after a quick trip to the shops for dog food, and his dogs were gone.

"The house was empty," he said. "I was only gone 10 minutes, thought they might be next door, but no.

"I'm very close to my dogs, they are my mates and I would be lost without them."

It was a situation that hit too close to home for Greg, who said he lost his soul mate a few years ago after his previous dog was bitten by a King Brown snake. Her name was spirit, and she died in his arms.

"I was hitch-hiking from Chinchilla and she ran off a little ahead of me," he said.

"When I saw she had been bitten we were sort of in the middle of nowhere.

"I started running out in front of cars to try and stop someone, to help us. By the time someone actually stopped it was too late."

But this situation was different, Greg was contacted and told his dogs had been impounded after escaping his yard, and needed to pay a fee to get them back.

But having only being living out of his car a week earlier, was not in any position to pay up.

A Gladstone resident who wishes to remain anonymous heard of Greg's situation, and posted to Facebook asking the community to help pay the fee.

It wasn't long before Greg was reunited with his pups, after more than $400 was raised.

Money left over will go towards desexing.

"It made me much more aware of the community," Greg said,

"And I am very grateful to the person who organised the donations in the first place."