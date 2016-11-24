36°
'Hit the hardest': Bad weather means mango shortage for Gladstone

Emily Pidgeon | 24th Nov 2016 11:05 AM
SUMMER: Mangos supplies are down 40 per cent from last year. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
SUMMER: Mangos supplies are down 40 per cent from last year. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

Make the most of the juicy summer fruit because a mango shortage has hit our town.

The high supply of mangos in the last two years has seen a decline in mangos this season.

Industry Development Manager of the Australia Mango Industry Association LTD Trevor Dunmall has said the Gladstone region has been hit the hardest.

"Certainly for central Queensland the main mango variety is well down from previous years. Some growers say they're down 20 per cent and some say they're down 40 per cent,” he said.

"We've had two record seasons but this year it wasn't a cold winter and often you need cooler weather to initiate flowering.”

With the main mango variety down in numbers, other varieties have increased production to fill the gaps.

Phil McCormack of the Gladstone Fruit Shop has said locals will have to wait until January for the abundance of mangos.

"They are a little bit slower and haven't come on yet. It might have been from the weather and they may have flowered late,” he said.

Prices reflect the shortage with most grocers selling mangos starting at $2, but at this time of the year they are usually cheaper.

"We get full on in December and into January. You'll see them on the side of the road where they have cars and trucks near Clinton, along that stretch there,” Mr McCormack said.

Mr Dunmall says the Darwin mango growers are coming to a close and Katherine growers in full swing to provide mangos in "plentiful supplies”.

"Some years if there's hot weather it can be detrimental to good fruit sets. The weather conditions significantly influence the fruit,” he said.

While the industry is still learning exactly what stimulates good flower growth, lovers of the fruit will have to enjoy what they get.

"Mangos do have a mind of their own.”

Topics:  fruit mangos summer

