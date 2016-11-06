34°
'Hit the bottom': End of Gladstone's property price free fall

Declan Cooley
| 6th Nov 2016 2:25 PM

IN A sign the Gladstone property market may be on the mend, a property research firm has predicted that prices and sales are likely to stop falling.

In his Boom and Bust report, SQM Research property analyst Louis Christopher gave half of Queensland's postcodes a three-star rating, meaning there was potential for places like Gladstone to stabilise and possibly outperform in the medium term.

Aerial View overlooking Kin Kora residential area, Gladstone. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
Although Gladstone is still dealing with a glut of houses and low prices compared to the excesses during the boom, Mr Christopher gave Gladstone a rating of 3.05, putting it behind a slew of other towns feeling the pinch from the downturn.

Rockhampton, Emerald, Townsville, Agnes Water and Mackay had ratings of 3.63, 3.55. 3.44, 3.33 and 3.14 respectively.

>> 'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

>> 'Worst of the bust': Gladstone property market 'approaching' bottom

Gladstone LJ Hooker principal Mark Spearing said although he'd seen a lot of real estate reports written by people who "don't know Gladstone", he thought the market had possibly finished bottoming out.

"Stability is a good thing for any individual, market place or industry and following turbulence you usually get stability and if the numbers of enquiries and sales continue the way they are, in six months we'll be better able to confirm what is going on.

"I know that we've just had the best quarter we've had in 18 months and our sales are up 35%, so if that continues the proof in the numbers shows that the market may have turned or at least has hit the bottom."

Mr Spearing said the Gladstone property market was primarily influenced by the health of our industries and global commodity prices.

>> Builders sell $1.2m mansion to take on 20-home estate project

>> Million-dollar homes: Gladstone's high-end property market

"There are a lot of factors but employment will help to grow this market and that will happen at some point simply because we've got industry and the infrastructure already in place.

"The fact remains that you can buy property well below placement value.

REIQ Gladstone zone chairman Mark Spearing.
"But you know it will turn because there is natural growth over long periods of time and as soon as this growth fills the gaps in the market I think prices will increase quite quickly."

Although Santos announced more company-wide job cuts last month, which will see 18 operational workers sacked on Curtis Island, Mr Spearing said he didn't expect big job losses in the near future, believing that the big employers in town had finished restructuring to deal with the tough economic climate.

"I think those big changes have been made and you might see job losses here and there but you're not going see 100 go at once."

SQM Research used price volatility, supply, vacancy rates, mortgage defaults, long-term price performance and income growth to determine its Boom and Bust report postcode ratings.

But Mr Spearing said he would stick to paying attention to the local market and weekly figures to form his outlook for Gladstone.

As things start to wind up for the year, Mr Spearing said you could never tell what was going to happen over the Christmas period but he expected it to be quiet this year.

He said the slower Christmas period seemed to extend from the middle of December to the middle of January.

 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  boom and bust gladstone industry gladstone property property market sales

