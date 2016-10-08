29°
'Hissing': Investigation into croc after Agnes kayaker's encounter

Tegan Annett
| 8th Oct 2016 3:16 PM Updated: 3:41 PM
An Agnes Water kayaker has spotted a crocodile at Round Hill Creek.
An Agnes Water kayaker has spotted a crocodile at Round Hill Creek.

AN AGNES Water resident has shared his frightening experience with a crocodile to warn others what about what could be lurking in the waters.

During a recent kayak up Round Hill Creek David Blount came face-to-face with a crocodile.

"I just heard a big splash at the back of my kayak," he said.

"At the same time I heard a growl. "

Mr Blount turned his kayak around, by this time he was 20 metres away from where the splash was, and spotted a "big croc head".

"He was hissing and groaning at me," Mr Blount said.

"All I could see was underneath its throat, it was waving its head," he said.

He believes the animal would have been up to three metres long, but he said it was difficult to say because he only saw the head and under throat.

The Observer understands the incident has been lodged with the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection, and it will be investigated.

The sighting was on September 24.

"I turned around and I wasn't scared till I realised what it was," he said.

"And the position I was in made it worse, I had my elbows in the water, I thought I better go."

And go he did, paddling fast back to shore.

Round Hill Creek and Headland at Seventeen Seventy.
Round Hill Creek and Headland at Seventeen Seventy.

"You could've skied behind me," he said.

Snake and crocodile expert Raymond Hoser said it wasn't unusual for crocodiles to travel as far south as central Queensland.

He said people should not be concerned though.

"It is not uncommon for crocodiles to be in as far south as Brisbane.

"Without a picture its hard to say whether it could have been a fresh water or salt water croc.

"From my experience though, it's very easy to misinterpret the size of crocodiles because of the reflection of the water," he said.

The Department of Environment Heritage Protection said it was important to practice "CrocWise" behaviour in areas where crocodiles could be.

These include:

.　　　　　　　　　　 Obey croc warning signs

.　　　　　　　　　　 Don't swim or let domestic pets swim in waters where crocs may live

.　　　　　　　　　　 Be aware that crocodiles also swim in the ocean

.　　　　　　　　　　 Stand back from the water when fishing or cast netting

.　　　　　　　　　　 Never provoke, harass or feed crocs

.　　　　　　　　　　 Never leave food, fish scraps or bait near the water, a camp site or boat ramp

.　　　　　　　　　　 Never interfere with or fish or boat near crocodile traps

.　　　　　　　　　　 Always supervise children, and

.　　　　　　　　　　 Remember, you are responsible for your own safety in croc country.

Topics:  agnes water, crocodile, department of environment and heritage protection, round hill creek

