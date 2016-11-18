'Hilux heaven' for tradies left devastated by Bechtel's auction

FOR those that missed out on a used ute at this week's final Bechtel auction, one Gladstone business claims it has a solution.

Hundreds chased a bargain at Wednesday's auction but many walked away empty handed. It may just be a coincidence, but Bill Robertson Toyota launched its biggest sale of the year this week and reckons it can still sort out those chasing a Toyota Hilux.

Dealer principal James Robertson said his price on a new Hilux was comparable with the prices at the auction.

"With this sale, we can put someone in a brand new Hilux 4x2 for $23,990 drive away and we'll give them a $250 gift card," he said.

"Ours Utes are brand spanking new, have 3 years warranty, and capped price servicing. In addition our prices include 12 months registration and stamp duty."

Dealer principal James Robertson Said he also has a limited number of the new model Hilux 4x4 Utes for $52,990 drive away plus we'll give the buyers a $500 gift card. .

"The new model Hilux is really starting to take off so this weekend is a great opportunity to save some money and pick up a gift card in time for Christmas," he said.