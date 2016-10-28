Gladstone's best teacher revealed

CLASS FAVOURITE: Shelley Slade, head of special education services at Gladstone State High School, was named by Observer readers as Gladstone's favourite teacher. Pictured with students Kody Walsh, 13, and Phoebie Walker-Woodrow, 15.

WE ASKED and you answered.

To celebrate Queensland's World Teacher's Day today, The Observer put the call out for Gladstone's best teacher.

We were overwhelmed by your responses recognising the dedicated educators in our region.

There were many teachers deserving of the title but one in particular stood out.

Shelley Slade - Mrs Slade or 'Sladey' to the kids at Gladstone State High School - is being celebrated for her passionate work as head of special education services at the school.

"I deal with all the support needs we have for the students with disabilities, and also support needs for students who haven't got diagnosed disabilities but certainly have some learning needs," Mrs Slade said.

"We're trying to move our school to be more inclusive, making sure students with disabilities are not segregated in any way, and are able to achieve higher outcomes throughout the whole school."

Mrs Slade, who has been in her current role for about six years, said it was a job that came naturally to her.

"I certainly feel that for me it's a bit of a passion and I certainly love working with the kids with disabilities," she said.

"I've always been drawn to working with kids who are a bit underprivileged or in need of a support person to help them achieve their goals."

She said a recent highlight was taking her students away on a sports trip.

"I help out the kids with multi-class athletics, so kids with disabilities who can go on to become potential Paralympians.

"I guess the biggest thing for me in this job is building those relationships and it was really exciting to take the kids away to Brisbane and see them all achieve medals and personal bests."

The news of being named one of Gladstone's best teachers left Mrs Slade "shocked but very humbled".

"I do definitely love my job and it's exciting to see other people realise that passion is there.

"Despite what people think about the holidays and hours, it is a lot of work and it's nice that people appreciate that."

Our readers were quick to sing Mrs Slade's praises, with Kirstin Tacey describing her as "a beautiful lady inside and out".

"(She) does a tremendous job with the kids under her care," Ms Tracey said.

"The kids respect her and look up to her and her wonderful team of teachers that provide the best education for these bright but different kids."

Lisa Grossett also recognised Mrs Slade and her team for the amazing work they do.

"Not only do they care about the kids that come through their program, but they often go above and beyond for their siblings as well," she said.

"Shelley sit down and take your praise, it's well and truly earned."

More of your top teachers...

Jenna Gibbs-Jones

"This is hands down Miss Jenna Gibbs-Jones, one of the prep teachers at Star of the Sea. I would be happy to go on record to say she is the best in Australia. Her dedication to her students is the best I have ever seen."

Anthony King

"A teacher whose impact reached a lot further than I think he'll ever realise. He taught both my brother and I, and I think it'd be pretty safe to say he was a favourite of both of ours. Eight years later and I'm still so thankful for Mr King; he gave me a reason to want to be at school during one of the hardest periods in my life ... my family talks about Mr King with the highest regard."

Natisha Strudwick

"This woman completely shaped my high school experience. So many of the wonderful things I've done I would never have achieved without her input. She's done so much both in and outside of the school community, and deserves so much more recognition than she receives. Definitely one of the biggest influences on my life to date."

Natalie Jounquay

"A dedicated teacher to each and every one of her students at Toolooa. Nothing is too much trouble for her. She goes above and beyond. I cannot thank Natalie and all teachers for shaping and looking after our children's education. Thanks Natalie."

Reggie Donohoe

"I'm very grateful my son had her when he was at Kin Kora, (she) helped in many ways that no other has done. Mrs D is the best, she takes her time to listen when you are in need of advice. My daughter loves her also as she visits her every day."

Bronwn Fechner

"She has so much passion for the subject she teaches (Business) and has inspired so many students, including myself."