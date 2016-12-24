30°
He's been lighting up town for 10 years

Emily Pidgeon | 24th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
IMPRESSIVE: The giant Santa at 15 Joyner Close in Glen Eden was a hit with people of all ages.
SPENDING time away from home was the starting point for Ron English's Christmas addiction.

It's an addiction that has kept growing bigger and bigger for the last 10 years.

"I like to do something special,” Mr English said.

"My grandmother when I was a little boy religiously drove me around to look at lights every Christmas and I loved it, it's stuck with me.”

The mighty process starts in October where Mr English likes to look for new inflatables to add to his collection.

The five metre Santa is in his fourth year and proves to be quite the popular character.

"Dads who have had one or two cans too many like to get a photo in front of big Santa,” Mr English said.

There are more than 4000 lights at his home that brighten the sky each night.

With a few hundred excited people coming to look at the Christmas lights, Mr English said it was lovely to listen to the children having a ball.

"If I can give back to other kids that's a good thing,” he said.

"I hope everyone enjoys them then I'll be silly enough to keep doing them.”

Topics:  christmas christmas lights

