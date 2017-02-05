32°
Heroic girl, 5, helps siblings from wreckage of fatal crash

Michelle Gately
| 5th Feb 2017 12:18 PM
Lacey and Brenton Bradford with their daughters.
Lacey and Brenton Bradford with their daughters. Contributed

A STORY of courage and heroism has emerged from the tragic death of a young mother in a car crash on Friday.

Lacey Bradford, 28, was killed in a single vehicle crash on Coreed Rd, Mackenzie, near Dingo, as she drove her four daughters to meet the school bus.

The girls were taken to Rockhampton Hospital, where they remained on Saturday in stable conditions.

Lacey Bradford with her daughters.
Lacey Bradford with her daughters. Contributed

A Go Fund Me page established to support the family through this difficult time pointed to the "courage and strength” of Lacey and her eldest daughter, who cared for her siblings following the crash.

Over 100 people have donated more than $13,200 so far and tributes have flowed on social media.

The page was established to help Lacey's husband Brenton, who has been left to care for their daughters.

The page pays tribute to Lacey's "courage and strength”, saying it was a trait also shown by her eldest daughter.

Lacey and Brenton Bradford.
Lacey and Brenton Bradford. Contributed

It's understood the five-year-old unclipped her younger sisters, one aged four and two-year-old twins, from their car seats, helping them through a broken window to begin the walk home.

"Lace was so much more then just a mother,” Lance Bradford wrote on the page.

"She was a loving wife, sister and daughter.

"Lace touched so many lives and her bubbly caring spirit was something to admire.”

The family faces a tough road ahead financially, with Brenton's job making it "an impossible task for a single father of four children given his remote location and job requirements”.

Support the Bradford family here.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crash fatal crash gofundme campaign

