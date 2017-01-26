Here's what's on in the Gladstone region in the next 72 hours

Crow Street Eats & Beats

DID someone say good music and great food?

From 5-9pm tomorrow night Crow St Creative will be holding its Eat and Beats events for all to join.

Rock up at 8 Crow St, $5 entry for adults, kids and performers are free, for a mini eat street style food festival and live music.

Open mic will be from 5pm, with a variety of stalls, a bar, a kids area games and much more.

Get fit for free

Parkrun is a free, weekly, timed run or walk, which takes place every Saturday at 7am at the Lions Park, Kin Kora Gladstone.

Participating is easy, however you must register before the event on the Parkrun website to get your time.

You only have to register the once.

Parkrun is not a race against other runners, but a five kilometre run whether it's for fun or fitness

The big screen

The Gladstone Cinemas never fail to provide the goods.

From kids movies, to family fun flicks, seat grippers and something for the romantics, there's a whole heap to choose from at the moment.

Up until February 1, see movie Ballerina at 10.50 am daily, Collateral Beauty at 10.10am or 7pm, see Monster Trucks at 12.40pm or 4.25pm, Return of Xander Cage at 9.15am, 12.25pm, 2.35pm, 7.05pm, 9.15pm or Split at 11.50am, 2.15pm, 6.55pm or 9.15pm.

Live band at the tav

See The Rubens perform live at the Harvey Road Tavern Saturday night.

The soulful Australian indie/alternative rock band will kick off the performance from 8pm.

The even t caters to those 18 and over, tickets can be bought at moshtix.com.au