HEATWAVE: Severe warning for Gladstone as temps swelter

WEATHER WARNING: Temperatures continue to surge for the Gladstone region as the heatwave swarms Queensland.

GLADSTONE is set for a very, very hot week.

From today and tomorrow residents can expect to feel the heat from the severe warning of Queensland's current heatwave issued by the Bureau of Meterology.

While the sweltering temperatures continue to sweat out the coast, BoM graphs predict Gladstone will sit on the edge of the 'severe' category, with temperatures reaching tops of 36 degrees.

And it won't cool down with the coming of the weekend, which BoM predicts is only going to get hotter.

BoM forecaster Michael Knepp said with high humidity, conditions would not be too much cooler at night.

"For example Saturday morning the minimum temperature might not get as low as 27 in some places so you are not getting that relief from the heat overnight into Saturday," he said.

"We do have a southerly change coming up the coast on Saturday and that should be the end of this heatwave."

Emergency services are consistently warning residents to wear protective gear when outside, to stay hydrated and to watch out for pets and the elderly who may be more affected by the extreme heat.