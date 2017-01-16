Why it'll feel even hotter than 36 degrees this week

YOU might want to enjoy the "cool" weather while you can because things in Gladstone are about to get sticky.

Heatwave conditions are expected to blanket Gladstone from Thursday and although the mercury is likely to stretch into the mid-30s, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said "it will feel far hotter".

The reason for this sweat producing phenomena was because the heatwave is expected to coincide with humid conditions, which Rockhampton & CQ District Weather Updates said would make the heat feel "up to 12 (degrees) hotter than the actual temperature".

"This will result in heat index values of between 45 and 51 degrees during the heatwave," the local weather group said.

"Heatwave conditions will begin on Thursday, increasing each day and peaking (on) Saturday.

"These heat conditions will be very dangerous to the young, elderly, pets, and anyone spending extended time outdoors."

Queensland Health executive director Dr Mark Elcock said anybody could be at risk of falling ill as a result of the prolonged hot spell heading Gladstone's way.

Last Friday a Sunshine Coast man died after collapsing from heatstroke.

The 30-year-old Virgin pilot, Matthew Hall, was dirt bike riding in the Beerburrum State Forest with temperatures hovering in the low 30s when he reportedly started to feel sick.

Paramedics arrived to help the 30-year-old who was feeling confused and extremely hot. Tragically, by the time the rescue helicopter landed Mr Hall had deteriorated and his organs were shutting down. His death came just two weeks before the birth of his first child, a son.

Dr Elcock said people needed to "be alert" to the symptoms of heat-related illnesses which could include heat rash, muscle cramps, heavy sweating, paleness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting or fainting.

"If heatstroke is suspected, people should seek urgent medical treatment," he said.

BoM forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said conditions were going to be "very unpleasant" because "you're not going to be to cool down".

"Heat waves are the biggest killers in weather ... They kill more people than tropical cyclones," he said.