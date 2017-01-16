31°
News

Why it'll feel even hotter than 36 degrees this week

Declan Cooley
| 16th Jan 2017 1:39 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

YOU might want to enjoy the "cool" weather while you can because things in Gladstone are about to get sticky.

Heatwave conditions are expected to blanket Gladstone from Thursday and although the mercury is likely to stretch into the mid-30s, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said "it will feel far hotter".

>> Heatwave brings shockingly high temperatures to Gladstone: BoM

The reason for this sweat producing phenomena was because the heatwave is expected to coincide with humid conditions, which Rockhampton & CQ District Weather Updates said would make the heat feel "up to 12 (degrees) hotter than the actual temperature".

"This will result in heat index values of between 45 and 51 degrees during the heatwave," the local weather group said.

"Heatwave conditions will begin on Thursday, increasing each day and peaking (on) Saturday.

"These heat conditions will be very dangerous to the young, elderly, pets, and anyone spending extended time outdoors."

Queensland Health executive director Dr Mark Elcock said anybody could be at risk of falling ill as a result of the prolonged hot spell heading Gladstone's way.

Last Friday a Sunshine Coast man died after collapsing from heatstroke.

The 30-year-old Virgin pilot, Matthew Hall, was dirt bike riding in the Beerburrum State Forest with temperatures hovering in the low 30s when he reportedly started to feel sick.

It might even be hot enough to fry an egg on bitumen.
It might even be hot enough to fry an egg on bitumen. Lyndon Keane

Paramedics arrived to help the 30-year-old who was feeling confused and extremely hot. Tragically, by the time the rescue helicopter landed Mr Hall had deteriorated and his organs were shutting down. His death came just two weeks before the birth of his first child, a son.

Dr Elcock said people needed to "be alert" to the symptoms of heat-related illnesses which could include heat rash, muscle cramps, heavy sweating, paleness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting or fainting.

"If heatstroke is suspected, people should seek urgent medical treatment," he said.

BoM forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said conditions were going to be "very unpleasant" because "you're not going to be to cool down".

"Heat waves are the biggest killers in weather ... They kill more people than tropical cyclones," he said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  bureau of meteorology gladstone weather heatwave summer

BREAKING: Former mayor speaks out on CEO departure

BREAKING: Former mayor speaks out on CEO departure

AFTER more than five years at the helm of Gladstone Regional Council, CEO Stuart Randle is gone. Today he ended his employment "effective immediately”.

Woman assaults two people after DJ won't play her songs at work party

Raquel Theresa Hudson.

IT WAS a work Christmas party gone horribly wrong,

Why it'll feel even hotter than 36 degrees this week

EGG-TREME HEAT: While it might not have been hot enough to actually fry an egg on the black top, the Dalby region sweltered on Friday and Saturday with the mercury climbing to well over 40 degrees on both days. Turn to page 3 to see how we compared to the rest of the state. Photo Lyndon Keane / Dalby Herald

Heat to feel "up to 12 degrees"; hotter than the actual temperature.

Rio Tinto Yarwun happy to house workers locally if price is matched

SIGN HERE: Jim Baron has put together a petition to remove the Calliope camp, Homeground Villages Gladstone.

A GLADSTONE man claims the region is missing out on $30M a year.

Local Partners

Peppa Pig trots into town

Peppa Pig is making a surprise visit to Gladstone on Tuesday

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Local faces join our team

The Observer's new sales representatives Jessica O'Hara and Linda Bailey.

MEET our two new local team members

11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

Events coming up in Gladstone in 2017.

Your guide to exciting events coming to the Gladstone region

Summer SUNfest kicks off

SunFest Lazer shoot-out in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens January 11, 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Tickets for SUNfest are selling fast, so get in quickly.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

New doco argues ‘OJ Simpson is innocent, and I can prove it’

New doco argues ‘OJ Simpson is innocent, and I can prove it’

AN EXPLOSIVE new documentary series claims to have found “missing evidence” that proves OJ Simpson is innocent.

  • TV

  • 16th Jan 2017 5:00 PM

REVIEW: Undressed is more than titilating entertainment

Nathan and Tahlia meet for the first time on the TV series Undressed.

'DIVERSE' dating show goes more than skin deep.

Will there be a Game of Thrones spin-off?

Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage in a scene from season six episode 10 of Game of Thrones.

HBO’S original programming president has teased fans.

Time for Gladstone to kick up their heels

Dancer Tamara Drake will be teaching the kids of Gladstone to express themselves through dance.

These dance the kids will love

Ed Sheeran's intimate gigs down under

Singer Ed Sheeran

CHART-topper playing invite-only shows in Australia next month.

Eddie McGuire's scandal-free focus and new-look Hot Seat

Eddie McGuire hosts the new Millionaire Hot Seat Super Game.

HOST wants out of the hot seat himself to focus on game show revamp.

Embattled Amber Sherlock back on TV after leaked video

Amber Sherlock seems to have brushed off the leaked video

Are You Looking For The &quot;WOW&quot; Factor..!

27 Dean Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very proud to introduce this stunning home located at 27 Dean Street to the property market for the very first time. This beautifully...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

24 LINKS COURT, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 FORTHCOMING...

Where better than Kin Kora with the primary school around the corner from Golf Course Estate, the convenience of shops across the road and a top Golf Course for...

Top Floor Unit with Superb Ocean Views

Unit 29/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $95,000

PRICED TO SELL - This top floor two bedroom unit has views to die for! From the balcony you have clear uninterrupted views of Gladstone Harbour. The views alone...

Modern &amp; Contemporary Abode with Heated Pool &amp; Shed

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 $579,000

If you have been waiting for the prices to come down to a very affordable level so that you could give your family a modern home to be proud of, then this...

CBD DEVELOPMENT SITE + HOLDING INCOME

22a Goondoon Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial * 1,260M2 GOONDOON ST FRONTING BLOCK * TWO FORMS OF HOLDING INCOME ... OFFERS INVITED

* 1,260M2 GOONDOON ST FRONTING BLOCK * TWO FORMS OF HOLDING INCOME - RESIDENTIAL HOUSE AND OFFICE * RIPE FOR REDEVELOPMENT - ZONED COMMERCIAL WATERFRONT...

Fantastic Investment Opportunity

Unit 16/17-19 Roseberry Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 2 1 $375,000

This opportunity represents Gladstone's best valued inner city apartment today, so you will need to act quickly to avoid the rush! The owner of this property has...

SOLID BRICK HOME - FULLY FENCED

4 Melaleuca Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This home is new to the market and is worth arranging an inspection! Not only is the property neat and tidy it currently has tenants on a lease for a few more...

Sensational Coastal Location with Lifestyle in Mind!

7 The Promenade, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 2 $389,000

If there was ever a right time to buy - now is it! This well-built home is a rare gem this close to the water! If location and lifestyle are what you and your...

Hot Price &amp; Great Value..!

Unit 2/28 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $315,000

The owners of this property have stated that they want this property sold and have priced the property accordingly, so the first to inspect this modern 139m2...

Calling all first home buyers!!

102 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 1 $215,000

This much loved; easy care home is situated on a 630m2 block with established gardens, side access, spacious outdoor entertaining area and garden shed. Inside you...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!