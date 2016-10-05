HEARTBREAKING: 'Beautiful man': Fears for mate in armed standoff

A man who claimed to the friend of a 42-year-old man police say they have been in a stand-off with at Oregan Court in New Auckland since last night, said he was "very concerned" for his mate's welfare.

The friend - who asked to remain anonymous - claimed the man may have had an altercation with a house-mate.

"You could ask anyone on the street and they'll tell you he is a beautiful man," he said.

"And when kids are playing on the road he'll keep an eye out for them and make sure they're safe from cars."

The friend claimed the man had been trying to save enough money to start a charity, despite the fact he wasn't working himself.

"I'm worried about him because he's a good person," he said.

