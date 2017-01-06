Heartache over as mum returns after four months in hospital with baby

Ben and his wife Sophie with their girls Indee, 15 months, Ella, 5 and Maddison at the Gladstone Airport.

AT just four months old the only life Maddison Jade Saul knew was one in hospital with other tiny babies fighting for life.

She was born to Calliope parents Ben and Sophie Saul 16 weeks early, weighing just 510g.

Now 2.72kg, Maddison and her mum Sophie arrived home to Calliope this afternoon.

Premmature baby finally retuns home : Maddison Jade Saul has spent four months at the Mater Mother's Hospital after she was born 16 weeks early. Today, January 6, she's returning home with her mum Sophie.

Waiting for their flight, which was delayed by more than two hours today, Sophie sat with her mum and Maddison recollecting their four months in Brisbane.

Since September 22 last year, the nurses and doctors of the Mater Mother's Hospital became their family.

Mrs Saul said stepping foot inside her Calliope home with her third daughter would feel "surreal”.

"(Every moment) is critical,” the Calliope hairdresser said. "The unknown is the hardest part, not knowing how she would be the next day, and what the outcome would be.”

When asked if she ever thought there was a possibility she would lose her fourth daughter she said, "you always have moments”.

Karen Porter, Njaire Benvenuti, Ella, 5, Jason Benvenuti, Ben, Indee, 15 months, Sophie and Maddison, John Saul and Belinda Dove at the Gladstone Airport. Paul Braven GLA060117BABY

"Especially when you think everything is good, and then neonativ apnoea cyanosis (a bluish discoloration of skin common among premature babies) kicks in, and she would turn blue,” she said.

The world of medical terminology, regular scans and blood transfusions become the norm.

Gladstone mum Sophie Saul is in Brisbane with her premature baby Madison, who despite spending thew first few months of her life in ICU, is now on the quick path to recovery.

While Maddison will still need regular check ups with Brisbane specialists, Sophie said she and her husband Ben and two daughters Ella and Indee were keen to regain normality.

"We always bag out Gladstone but when you go away all you want to do is come back home,” she said. "Everyone's together, it's small and it's nice, that's what I really do miss.”

A rare infection on Mrs Saul's uterus and in her blood, called chorioamnionitis, brought on the early labour.

Timeline:

September 22: Maddison Jade Saul is born, a third daughter for Ben and Sophie Saul.

October 2: Sophie holds Maddison in her arms for the first time.

October 20: Maddison reaches milestone of being able to breathe on her own.

November 6: Maddison reaches milestone weight of 1kg.

December 6: Maddison is breastfed for the first time.

January 3: Sophie and Maddison find out they can go home.

January 6: Maddison and Sophie arrive home.