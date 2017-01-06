Huge party to take over Boyne River tomorrow

THE Boyne River will be full of people having a ball tomorrow, as the next instalment of the Raft Up Party goes rollin' on the river.

What began as a social get together between mates has increasingly grown in popularity with 200-300 people expected to hit the river for the fundraising event.

Launching at the mouth of the Boyne River, participants will board inflatable rafts, boats and anything that floats as they casually cruise down the river to raise money for the RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter Service.

Beginning at 10am with a midday lunch time, the Raft Up Party is a quirky way of getting people of all ages to socialise and make new friends.

Organisore of the Boyne RIver Raft Up party said it was a huge success. Photos: Chris Foey.

Saturday's event will be the third instalment of the party after organiser Chris Faux turned the occasional pastime into a full blown community congregation.

"It was surprising how many times I'd get asked when the next Raft Up Party is," he said.

"I got a lot of feedback and response from people who want to keep it happening so that's when I decided to make the third (event)."

This year's event will feature a 'R-after party' at the Tannum Sands Hotel.

The event starts at the Island Esplanade carpark and meanders down the river before finishing at the Tannum Sands boat ramp.

Entry to the event is free although donations are encouraged.

