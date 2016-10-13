'I'll kill you': He placed a knife to his new lover's throat

A MAN who threatened his new lover with a knife to her throat has been granted bail but ordered not to go anywhere near the young woman.

Police had opposed bail to the 21-year-old, arrested after officers were called to a domestic dispute in West Gladstone.

In a bail application before a Gladstone magistrate, the court heard the man moved here three months ago to start a relationship with the woman.

Within weeks police took out a domestic violence restraining order against him and the offence against the order happened only weeks later.

Prosecutor Barry Stevens said he has no fixed address here and his parents do not want him to live at their home.

The court heard there was a potential risk to the woman and of re-offending, and that with no Gladstone ties he could present a flight risk.

The man is charged with contravention of a domestic violence order.

Sergeant Stevens said the reason he had not been charged with a more serious offence was because the woman only made a statement to police on provision he only be charged with this (lesser) offence. She did not want him to face a more serious charge.

Sgt Stevens said police were first called to the house in August.

And when police went back to the house at 11.50am on October 10, Sgt Stevens said the woman had visible red marks and abrasions to her neck. She told them he pressed her lower throat.

Police told the court she said he took hold of a steak knife, pushing her down threatening 'I'll kill you ***t' and it was pressed to her neck.

Magistrate Melanie√ Ho noted that in police facts it was stated he put the tip of the knife blade into her neck.

Ms Ho granted bail, saying he was prohibited from any contact with the woman. The case will be mentioned again next month.