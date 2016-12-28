He gained qualifications on one hour of sleep

GREAT STORY: Zackary Stereff has completed year 12 and obtained his certificate three in business and administration

A FEW years ago, Zackary Stereff didn't think he was going to complete year 12.

Today, Zackary sits with his year 12 qualification and his certificate 3 in business and admin tucked firmly under his arm.

"A couple of years ago we didn't think I would make it, at the time my autism was out of control and we didn't know what was the go,” Zackary said.

"I wasn't meant to walk or talk when I was little but mum did early intervention when I was one and I started learning sign language.”

Zackary, 17, worked after school until late at night then studying until the early hours of the morning, getting one or two hours of sleep some nights.

"It was very stressful and very hard, I don't even know how I managed it,” Zackary said.

With the dream to work in the funeral industry in the coming year, Zackary said it's a field he has always been interested in.

"Since my grandmother passed away I've had an interest in it and I like helping people and helping them through hard times,” he said.

"I want to show people that even with a disability you can do anything you want, just push through it.”