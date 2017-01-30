He can't be using steroids, look at his physique: Lawyer

EYEBROWS were raised when a Gladstone lawyer joked it was clear his client hadn't been using the steroids found in his possession, from looking at his physique.

"He doesn't look like he even goes to the gym or is a steroid user," Brad Krebs said.

"Not everyone can be an Adonis like the prosecutor and I."

His client, Andrew Mark Haynes, pleaded guilty to possessing the drug in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Steroids are considered a dangerous drug in Queensland. File

Police found steroids in the bottom of Haynes's wardrobe during an unrelated search on November 10 last year.

Mr Krebs said Haynes bought them two years earlier from a friend of a friend, but had changed his mind about using them.

"He should have discarded them instead of keeping them in a box in the bottom drawer," he said.

Mr Krebs said his client worked in the construction industry where he was drug- tested on a regular basis.

Magistrate Melanie Ho fined Haynes $500 with no conviction recorded.