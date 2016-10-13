'I'm worried for my boy': $1.5m for mum's piece of mind

NO EASY FIX: The crossing at Clinton State School notorious for near-misses could be converted into a set of lights to help ease issues on Harvey Rd.

PARENTS collecting their kids from Clinton State High like to get in early to snap up prime but limited parking spots along Harvey Rd.

The Observer spoke to two parents yesterday who were parked and ready to go at 1.30pm but Clinton State Parents and Citizens Association member Kerry Berthun said heavy congestion on Harvey Rd started to crank up at about 2.15pm, which was still half an hour before the school bell rings.

Living close to the school Ms Berthun doesn't have the same problem as other parents who need to pick up their children, but with one of her boys "flying home on his bright yellow Mongoose" push bike every afternoon, she's very aware of the dangers.

"It's havoc and just crazy out there," Ms Berthun said.

"I'm worried about (my boy) but you can only protect your children so much.

"Last year a teacher on her lunch break was hit on the main crossing and I know of a few near misses with children," she said.

Although Ms Berthun said banked up cars made driving on Harvey Rd difficult, she believed that the number of trucks, speeding drivers and a lack of signage at the pedestrian crossings contributed to the dangerous conditions.

And with 890 kids registered to attend the school next year, things aren't likely to get any better.

That's why the council has budgeted $1.5 million to fix Harvey Rd.

On Tuesday a report was presented to council which appeared to favour a design that would have traffic lights installed where the southern-most pedestrian crossing currently is.

"It's a bit of a catch 22 because I don't think just one avenue will work," Ms Berthun said.

"I wouldn't be opposed to the traffic lights but I'm not sure if that will assist with the pedestrian crossing at the bottom of Harvey Rd.

"We just want to prevent another accident and the P&C has discussed a lot of different avenues...but it's hard to say what will work best until it's done," she said.

Having spent two years working towards a solution, Ms Berthun doesn't mind if the council takes a bit longer to finalise plans just so long as "they get it right".