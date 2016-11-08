Have your friends tried to embarrass you on your birthday?

GOOD FUN: Karen Schuh (third from left) celebrated her 50th birthday, with Amanda McClure, Andrea Ruppik and Annie Fitzgerald.

GIRLFRIENDS can always be relied upon to deliver when they need to plus they know what's best for you. Don't they?

Just ask Karen Schuh, after her buddies went to some not-so subtle efforts to ensure she did not "overlook, forget or ignore” the fact she was hitting a milestone birthday of 50 on October 30.

Karen, a Benaraby mother of two young lads, who likes her life to be low key, agreed that a casual glass of wine with her female buddies at the Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar was fitting.

No wild dramas at a nightclub. And besides they were all mums who could squeeze in a get-together in between picking up their kids after school.

Karen did not seek, or demand, that she be greeted with a bunch of dazzling purple balloons boisterously proclaiming 50, 50, 50.

Alas her dependable friends, in her time of need, made sure the balloons were on hand.

Then, just to rub it in further Karen with her balloons, made her way down a Gladstone street to the venue amidst plenty of merriment.

"They knew I didn't want a party so they thought they'd embarrass me,” she laughed.

"I've got some gorgeous girlfriends, good fun.”

Karen grew up in Rockhampton but moved here 15 years ago after meeting her husband to be, David Schuh up in Mackay, where both were visiting.

Now she is a full-time mother with sons, Cameron, 10, and Lochlan, 7, both at Tannum Sands State School.

She is proud of her boys while acknowledging that motherhood can be a hard job.

The family is taking her out for dinner and in a few weeks their birthday gift gets off in full swing, when Karen heads off on a trip to Fiji.

And they all get to go too.