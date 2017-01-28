Gladstone harbour health revealed in report

DETAILED LOOK: Gladstone Harbour will again come under the microscope when the Healthy Harbour Report Card 2016 is released this week.

THE condition of Gladstone Harbour will be revealed this week when the Healthy Harbour Report Card 2016 is tabled.

Minister for National Parks and the Great Barrier Reef Dr Steven Miles will be in town on Thursday when the findings of the report are announced.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said while our harbour was deemed satisfactory last year, the hope was always to improve.

"This whole report card system over time will give us a picture of what happens in the Gladstone Harbour and what are the good things and bad things happening there," Mr Butcher said.

"It's always good to get the report and it's even better that the minister is showing an interest and making sure that he's here for the tabling of the report."

Mr Butcher said it was important the harbour was healthy in all aspects.

"Hopefully we get some good results, but we all know Gladstone Harbour is a wonderful waterway and we just want to make sure the things living under the water are just as good as what's happening in and around the outside of the harbour," he said.

Last year's report card covered 27 indicators derived from 78 separate measures of the health of the harbour, across the four aspects of social, environmental, cultural and economic health.

However, there was no data on fish and crab health because "it wasn't available".

The Gladstone Healthy Harbour Partnership said it would aim to include that data in this new report card.

Key findings from the Healthy Harbour Report Card 2015

In the first Healthy Harbour Report Card, Gladstone Harbour was deemed environmentally "satisfactory". Five key findings included:

1. Water quality met regulatory guidelines except for nutrients, which were graded as poor (D). Sediment quality was very good across the harbour.

2. Scores for nitrogen, phosphorus, turbidity and aluminium improved in most zones after the 2014 pilot. Scores for copper declined in 12 of the 12 zones, but were still satisfactory.

3. Seagrass was in poor condition and corals were in very poor condition (E). This was consistent with inshore seagrass and coral habitats elsewhere in Queensland, which were also affected by flooding. Coral habitats showed some potential signs of recovery.

4. Social and economic results compared with the Pilot Report Card 2014 results indicated little change.

5. GHHP will work to include fish and crab indicators for the 2016 report card.