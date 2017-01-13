Happy Queenslander

CRICKET: Boyne Island-Tannum Sands prodigy Brooke Sheridan is now a national championship-winning cricketer.

Her Queensland side thrashed Victoria by eight wickets in the School Sports Australia 12-and-under National Cricket Championships decider in Canberra.

Both sides entered in what was essentially a grand final undefeated and the Queensland bowlers got stuck in to have the Vics out all out for 86 after openers Elvie Stansby (20 runs) and Jasmine Fleming, daughter of ex-Australian swing bowler Damien Fleming, (14) put on 28.

Then the wickets fell at a regular rate as the Queenslanders bowled with discipline.

Julia Cavanough was again a stand-out with 2-19 from six overs and she got plenty of support from Lucinda Bourke (2-10).

"It was awesome and everyone ran out onto the field after we hit the winning runs,” an ecstatic Brooke said.

"Victoria's strength is with their batting and they have a couple of strong batters, but towards the end the girls took wickets.”

Queensland openers Summer Briskey (28 runs) and Gabby Lockwood took the score to 33 and that set the platform as captain Ryleigh Wotherspoon and Julia saw the side home to glory.

Brooke also had stints as wicket-keeping before regular Ryleigh took the gloves.

"I was happy with my wicket-keeping and didn't let any byes through,” Brooke said of the previous four games.