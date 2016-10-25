Hanson backlash has major parties working to regain support

HELP US: Pauline Hanson stopped in Gladstone after being invited by business owners struggling with the economic downturn.

THE driving factors behind a groundswell support for One Nation across Australia, including Gladstone, is still leaving politicians scratching their heads.

Gladstone voters sent a message to the major parties, with one in six who walked into Flynn's polling booths placing a one next to One Nation Party.

Now the Liberal National and Labor Parties are mending the broken relationship.

The re-emergence of Ms Hanson into the political sphere left both major parties reeling.

Senator Arthur Sinodinos said regional Queenslanders suffering job insecurity were attracted to Hanson.

"You can't give up on the people who may be attracted to her, because they are somehow alienated by the traditional parties,” Mr Sinodinos said on ABC's Q and A.

Mr Sinodinos said it was a successful "job packages” and other economic plans that would drive the support away from One Nation.

"With the mining downturn we're finding ways to promote structural adjustment and make people more included in growth,” he said.

"It comes down to the bread, butter and

basics.”

Work to ease the dagger towards the major parties in central Queensland is in full swing with the Prime Minister due to visit Rockhampton tomorrow.

While he confirmed the Beef City visit, Mr Turnbull remained tight-lipped on his movements around central Queensland for the rest of the week.

Deputy Opposition Leader Tanya Plibersek agreed it was a lack of job security that attracted regional Queenslanders to One Nation.

"It's about people feeling economically included,” Ms Plibersek said.

"People's feeling of insecurity in the workforce is a driving factor (towards One Nation).

"Our job as parliamentarians is to make sure people have a job, have food and a roof over their heads.

"If people feel that's broken they look at solutions.”

Whether it's policies or protest, the major parties will hear how Gladstone and the rest of Flynn voted for the next three years with Ms Hanson back in Canberra.