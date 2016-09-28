27°
News

WATCH: Gladstone crabber losing livelihood to theives

Ross Irby
| 29th Sep 2016 5:00 AM
Alan Grayson is furious with the ongoing thefts of crabs and pots in the region.
Alan Grayson is furious with the ongoing thefts of crabs and pots in the region. Mike Richards GLA

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GLADSTONE professional crabber has warned thieves he won't cop them ripping off his crabs and pots.

Alan Grayson says he is sick of the ongoing thievery in the waters around Boyne Island and South Trees and he, like others, won't tolerate it.

>>WATCH: 'If I wanted you dead, you'd be dead': Boyne crabber

Losses represent a huge cost to the licensed crabbers and Alan Grayson, who has been in the industry 25 years, said he had 20 pots worth over $50 each stolen last year on top of the crabs also taken.

He claims to have "caught red handed jacking up my gear (pot)" a man who brought public nuisance and assault charges against him.

"He dropped it when he saw us," Mr Grayson said.

"I'm not in the business of harassing people but I won't tolerate them stealing my crabs. I'm just trying to sustain a livelihood and keep the thieves away.

"We are not taking the law in our hands but we are not going to stand for people stealing our livelihood," Mr Grayson said.

"Fisheries have caught people but it is hard to police. And fines are not enough."

Mr Grayson said a change in government rules and closure of Fitzroy river to nets had put more people into smaller areas. And it was too easy to buy crabbing entitlements.

"Since fish market prices went up everybody wants to be in the industry. They cause trouble because they are greedy," he said.

And every summer season Mr Grayson said brought "shit fights" with crabbers fighting for their spots and last year boats had been rammed up in The Narrows.

To police it you would need to be living on a big boat 24/7," he said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  boyne, boyne island, gladstone, gladstone region

Teacher died from horse fall

Teacher died from horse fall

A very sad accident occurred at Yarwun last Thursday.

Ploy to lure tourists to Gladstone region with 'meteorite'

PROPEL: The 3m metre Donna Marcus sculpture installed at Gladstone Airport.

COME to Gladstone, meteorite chasers.

WATCH: Gladstone crabber losing livelihood to theives

Alan Grayson is furious with the ongoing thefts of crabs and pots in the region.

GLADSTONE crabber warns off fish and pot thieves in Boyne waterways.

'Good for Gladstone': Farmers repireve on tourist tax

BACKPACKER TAX: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd says a strong campaign led by The Nationals resulted in the reduction of the backpacker tax.

"I've spoken to farmers and they say they can live with (it)"

Local Partners

Teacher died from horse fall

A very sad accident occurred at Yarwun last Thursday.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

'Don't condemn us welfare recipients': Gladstone man's plea

TIME for some facts on the welfare system with the Government outcry

Energetic youngsters spellbound by Wonderland

BIG GRINS ALL ROUND: Kym, Billy, Christian and Aidn Jones with the Mad Hatter.

THE school-holiday period can be a hectic time for parents

Latest deals and offers

Our funny bachelor bows out

Our funny bachelor bows out

COAST marketing executive Aaron Brady has been eliminated from The Bachelorette.

Homer Simpson thanks Australia during Opera House visit

Homer Simpson visits the Sydney Opera House.

ANIMATION favourite gets attacked by seagulls in viral video.

Channel 9 orders second season of Doctor Doctor

Rodger Corser stars in the TV series Doctor Doctor.

RURAL medical drama finds a loyal following.

Katy Perry gets naked to encourage people to vote

Katy Perry in Funny Or Die sketch

Katy Perry has stripped naked for a comedy video

Jogging Tom Hanks crashes wedding in Central Park

Tom Hanks stopped for a selfie with this bride and groom

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

A scene from the movie Storks.

ANIMATION can be hit or miss but when it hits, it hits hard.

Nick 'the snake' to call the shots on Survivor jury

Australian Survivor contestant Nick Iadanza.

LATEST evictee is out of the game but will still have a say.

THE ULTIMATE IN ACREAGE LIVING

10 Boundary Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 8 Expression of...

Thoughtful design and the finest in finishes epitomises every square inch of this exceptional residence. This is undoubtedly, one of Gladstone's most exclusive...

KIN KORA SPECIAL...YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER VALUE...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

43 Wilga Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 2 $230,000

Located in a fantastic position in Kin Kora is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey block base and cladded home that won't disappoint on...

CENTRAL LOCATION AT BARGAIN PRICE

1/17 Central Lane, Gladstone South 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $129,000

Perfectly located within walking distance to the beautiful East Shores, the stunning Gladstone Marina and the Business centre, where else would you find this neat...

A GREAT PLACE TO START!

11 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $189,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 11 Angler Street to the market! With interest rates at an all time low and currently a buyers marketthere is every...

Modern single level living - on easy care Allotment.

6A Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6a Hughes Street For Sale. Completed in 2014 this modern 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom property is low maintenance...

Tropical Gem West Gladstone

2 Smith Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 2 Smith Street For Sale. You are sure to enjoy the fantastic convenience that this central West Gladstone...

Big House - Big Convenience !!!

3 Clark Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $163,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 3 Clark Street For Sale. A great benefit of living at this address is that you'll be able to leave the car...

499M2 INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE FOR SALE/LEASE

6 Willunga Place, Barney Point 4680

Commercial * EXCELLENT WAREHOUSE FACILITY IN BARNEY POINT LOCATION * 5m ROLLER DOOR ... PLEASE CALL

* EXCELLENT WAREHOUSE FACILITY IN BARNEY POINT LOCATION * 5m ROLLER DOOR ACCESS - THREE ROLLER ACCESS, OVERALL BUILDING HEIGHT 7.5 METRES. * WITHIN MINUTES TO...

EXCELLENT INDUSTRIAL FACILITY - 954M2 SHED ON 6218M2 SITE

10 Willunga Place, Barney Point 4680

- AIR CONDITIONED SHOWROOM AND OFFICES AT FRONT OF WAREHOUSE - WHOLE ... POA

- AIR CONDITIONED SHOWROOM AND OFFICES AT FRONT OF WAREHOUSE - WHOLE YARD IS FULLY FENCED WITH USABLE HARDSTAND AND SECURITY LIGHTING - B DOUBLE TRUCK ACCESS, 3...

3385M2 DEVELOPMENT SITE ON THREE TITLES

39 Young Street, Barney Point 4680

Residential Land - PRIME LOCATION ON THE CORNER OF SHORT AND COTTON STREET, BARNEY ... SERIOUS OFFERS...

- PRIME LOCATION ON THE CORNER OF SHORT AND COTTON STREET, BARNEY POINT -THREE TITLES OF : * LOT 4 - 1154m2 * LOT 5 - 1101m2 * LOT 6 - 1130m2 ...

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

'Flex muscles': Gladstone suburb drops $120K

BUYERS are scooping unprecedented deals by “flexing their muscles at the table”

Few bright lights for property after mining downturn

The Gladstone Regional Council wants associated LNG companies like Bechtel to be apart of the EIS housing accommodation strategy from the outset of the projects and not mid-way through.

Tannum Sands continues to write its own property success story

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Market opens as Gladstone sellers drop prices to force sale

VENDORS are dropping the price on houses to force a sale.