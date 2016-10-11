'Get f***ing filthy hands off me': Gladstone car park assault

WHEN Paul Barrett's car struck another vehicle in a Tannum Sands shopping centre car park, he got out and began clapping his hands.

He then grabbed the wrists of the female driver and began shaking them.

Police say Barrett did it intentionally and he was charged with causing wilful damage on April 12. He was also charged with common assault.

Barrett, 59, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to both offences.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said police were called to the car park at 3.15pm after a two-vehicle accident.

He said Barrett's vehicle was stationary while attempting to turn right and gave way to oncoming traffic.

When Barrett began to "nudge out" the woman driver had to stop because of insufficient space and Barrett reversed.

Mr Reece said Barrett accelerated and deliberately hit his car into her rear passenger door causing a dent and damaging paint.

Mr Reece said both drivers exited their vehicles.

"He began clapping his hands saying sarcastically, 'well done'," Mr Reece said.

During a verbal argument the woman told Barrett to shut up and Barrett grabbed both her wrists and began shaking them up and down.

"Get your f***ing filthy hands off me," the woman told him.

Police also viewed his dashboard camera footage of the incident.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said Barrett's memory of events was not complete and he suffers with medically diagnosed anxiety.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said the matter could be categorised as a traffic accident with a slight level of road rage when he grabbed her hands.

She accepted he was also suffering some mental health challenges, and had no prior offences.

Ms Ho said it was appropriate Barrett receive conditional release with a $300 recognisance, and no conviction recorded.