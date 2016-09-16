HEALTH ALERT: Disease cases confirmed at local school

CASES of hand foot and mouth disease have been confirmed among children at Calliope.

This week the Calliope State School told parents in its newsletter it had confirmed cases of the infection.

The Calliope Community Kindergarten has also had two cases.

The infection, common among children, is caused by a group of viruses and typically begins with fever and feeling generally unwell.

"The school has been notified of a couple of confirmed cases of hand, foot and mouth," the newsletter notice reads.

Calliope Community Kindergarten's Kristy Ferguson said two of the kindergarten's children had caught the infection.

"By no means is it out of control," she said.

"We have parents who are very conscientious who keep their children at home when they are sick."

The kindergarten has sent information and fact sheets to parents about the infection.

Hand foot and mouth disease is a mild illness that is caused by a number of enteroviruses.

It is not related to the foot and mouth disease seen in cattle.

It usually begins with a mild fever and a runny nose, which is followed by a sore throat and mouth.

Blisters can appear in the mouth and on the hands and feet, and sometimes on knees, elbows and nappy area.