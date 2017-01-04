'Hammers, baseball bats': Multiple 000 calls to Boyne street

RUSH: Police were on a frantic rush to a Boyne Island street after receiving multiple 000 calls.

TANNUM Sands Police responded to multiple reports of an unfolding drama at a Boyne Island neighbourhood at about 6pm on Monday night where residents had taken to the street wielding hammers and baseball bats.

Tannum Sands Police called on reinforcements from Gladstone police after receiving "multiple 000 calls" from Davina St residents.

But police were left dumbfounded when they arrived at the street to find all of those involved had sorted it out.

No one was injured and there was no property damage, Sergeant Royce Devline, of Gladstone Police said, so police units returned to Gladstone.

Police have recorded the incident as a "street disturbance".

