WATCH: Half-naked man comes down from roof of stadium

DISTURBANCE: A half naked man is on top of the roof at Marley Brown Oval.

UPDATE:

The man that was on top of the roof at Marley Brown Oval has now come down.

He came down by himself and was talking to police.

EARLIER:

The man has come down from the top of the stadium and is on a bit of a platform pacing back and forth.

Three police officers are within metres and are talking to the man.

A man on the scene, who says he is friends with the man on the roof and did not want to be named, told the Observer that he'd had a disagreement with his partner earlier this morning.

He said he was usually a "placid guy" but had a bit to drink this morning.

It is believed the man on the roof has not been in Gladstone for long.

EARLIER:

POLICE negotiators are on scene at Marley Brown Oval in Gladstone to talk a half-naked man down from the top of the stadium.

In video posted on Facebook the man can be seen dancing on top of the stadium.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said police were first advised of the incident about 11.40am.

The spokesman said the man had ran through a nearby hotel with no shirt on and had "created a disturbance" prior to climbing up the stadium.

According to the spokesman, police have cordoned off the area "in case he jumps".

The Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Rescue Service are on scene too.