Hairdresser hell: A Gladstone 'home salon' ruined my hair

A MUM of one has been left devastated in the aftermath of a "home salon" visit gone awfully wrong.

A woman's one-off trip to the salon has left her embroiled in a bitter dispute for a refund after her hair cut turned out nothing like she expected, blowing out the cost to more than $500.

The woman, who has severe agoraphobia, an extreme fear of public places, opted for a "home salon" as she suffers anxiety attacks in busy salons.

But the Gladstone mum said she would never return to a home salon again after her experience.

"Never. No way," she said. "It's not worth it -- it really isn't."

"I'd rather sit at the salon in the mall, with other people, then a home salon.

"And that's coming from someone who suffers from major anxiety."

AFTER: It's not at all what she expected when she went to a Gladstone home salon.

Home salons are increasingly popping up around Gladstone, with many using popular Facebook groups, including Gladstone Classifieds and Gladstone Region Classifieds, to advertise.

An owner of a salon previously told The Observer that former employees of hers had taken her clients' details and started their own home salons.

Home hairdressers offer cheaper haircuts with significantly reduced overhead costs of rent, insurance, and much more.

But well-established hairdressers, including those operating out of a home salon, have told The Observer they are increasingly having tough conversations with clients who have had a traumatic experience at a home salon.

FEELING LET DOWN: A photo of what a Gladstone woman wanted her hair to look like.

The woman claims she paid $75 for her haircut, about half of what she would pay at a salon.

"But by the end of it, it will be close to $500 maybe more -- once it's been fixed up," she said.

The woman said she asked for an "ombre" die, a style where the hair is dark at the roots but gradually turns blonde towards the tips.

But she said she knew it wasn't going to plan after the hairdresser told her she'd need to bleach a second time as the first bleach was "cold for touch". Her hair was then bleached a third time.

"Then she sent me home and she said I'll call you when I'm finished my other job for you to come back over (to finish it off)," she said.

BEFORE: The woman's hair before the ordeal. We have concealed her identity.

The mum has had trouble leaving the house since the experience.

"It's made things even worse for me," she said. "For example, I would take my daughter to tutoring but I won't do that.

The woman has mustered up the courage to visit a salon, with her new hairdresser telling her that her hair will take about 4-6 weeks to recover.

"It's going to be a gradual thing," she said. "It's not something that can be fixed with one visit."