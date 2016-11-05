Great writing wins awards

JUDGING by this week's Gladstone Observer Young Writer Awards, there's some talent in our region.

Ria Moodley won this week's primary school award about her story on ditching school.

The 12-year-old from Boyne Island State School said she was surprised she had won.

Australian Nightmare, from Mackenzie Guest, won the secondary school writers award.

Tannum Sands State High School student Mackenzie Guest was the secondary school winner. Paul Braven GLA041116WRITERS

The story is about a terrible experience in the bush which in the end turns out to be a nightmare.

"I really do love writing stories,” Mackenzie said.

"I like that you can write anything you want in your stories, it's really fun just to sit down and be creative.”

Mackenzie Guest she loved writing about everything but adventure stories were her favourite thing.

The 14-year-old said she would love to continue writing in the future, who knows maybe she will end up writing for The Observer.