JATZ Cafe will be the latest addition to Gladstone's culinary scene, with its grand opening today.

Jatz Cafe's barista Zac will be firing things up for a 5am start and will serving Di Bella coffee, pies and soft drinks, as well as "smiles and great service".

Jatz Cafe will operate out of a specially designed and converted trailer.

They have plans to one day be able to do car service from its van at Narbil Training Centre, 7 Lyons St, Gladstone.